UK Coronavirus Hospital Death Toll Jumps by Over 700 in 24 Hours Bringing Total to 18,100

The UK Department of Health and Social Care on 22 April confirmed 700 deaths of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 18,100. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 133,495, it added.
Several leading UK political figures, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, have also tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
At present, UK citizens must remain at home except for travelling to work, to purchase food and medication, and for exercise once a day. These restrictions were extended by the government on 16 April for another three weeks.
According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, while over 178,000 people have died from complications related to the disease.
All comments
Show new comments (0)