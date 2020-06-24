Register
07:47 GMT24 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, December 7, 2018

    UK Plans on Post-Brexit Financial Regulations May Cause Hard Time for EU

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107970/38/1079703842_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_83400ff8e27b0dfefe1996d62b549082.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006241079703823-uk-plans-on-post-brexit-financial-regulations-may-cause-hard-time-for-eu/

    The European Union remains the UK’s largest trading partner. In 2018, Britain’s financial services exports to the EU were valued at £26 billion ($32.5 billion). However, following the UK’s departure from the union, Brussels may now have to rethink its financial relationship with London.

    The Boris Johnson government’s post-Brexit financial regulations plans published on Tuesday are now putting pressures on Brussels to determine whether British investment groups will still be granted access to the EU market, according to the Financial Times.

    As the 11-month Brexit transition period is set to end on 31 December, the UK’s Treasury has outlined draft regulations relating to banks, derivative traders, asset managers, and other financial actors that will eventually overtake EU rules. The Treasury maintained that it will commit to “the same high standards” of financial regulation reflecting existing EU rules, including the Basel Accords banking regulations, but many believe that some changes and divergence from the bloc’s rulebook will be unavoidable in the post-Brexit world.

    According to analysts and lawyers cited by the Financial Times, the published plans show that London will now take a different approach in some industries, such as fund management. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK’s regulatory body, said that Britain is now set to reduce “regulatory costs”, while prioritising potential harm to clients rather than risk to groups.

    “This is an important development, insofar as the FCA has stated that it will tailor the rules for the UK market but expects the result to be in line with the EU rules”, Sean Tuffy, head of market and regulatory intelligence at Citi, told the media. “This is going to be a test of the UK’s preferred ‘outcome-based’ approach around regulatory equivalence”.

    Brussels will thus have to decide whether this so-called “outcome-based” approach will be viable enough to allow British financial actors to remain full-fledged participants in the EU financial market.

    But this decision on “financial equivalence” remains important for Britain, whose economy heavily depends on the exports of financial services. In 2018 alone, the European Union, the UK’s leading trading partner, imported £26 billion worth of British financial services, which accounted for 22% of the country’s service exports to the bloc. Overall, the services accounted for nearly half of all the UK’s exports to the EU in 2019.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain on 3 June 2020
    © REUTERS / Handout .
    French Minister Takes Swipe at Boris Johnson: UK ‘Needs’ Deal with EU Most After ‘COVID-19 Shock’
    On 31 January, Great Britain officially left the European Union and entered the transition period with the bloc which is set to expire by the end of this year. During this 11-month transition period, London and Brussels will be discussing its future economic and legal relationship, but according to both sides, the trade negotiations have been far from successful, signaling the possibility of “No Deal”.

    Last week, the UK government confirmed that the Brexit transition period will not be extended beyond the 31 December date.

    Tags:
    financial market, Financial Times, European Union, UK Treasury, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse