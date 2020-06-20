Register
14:50 GMT20 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    European Trade Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan of Ireland attends his hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 30 September 2019.

    Phil Hogan: Worries in Brussels Emerge Over US Talks as Trade Chief Eyes ‘Ill-Conceived’ WTO Bid

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107967/33/1079673311_0:0:3140:1766_1200x675_80_0_0_ee60f21f24c52f60ff2bb8a7ad0dd6ab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006201079673428-phil-hogan-worries-in-brussels-emerge-over-us-talks-as-trade-chief-eyes-ill-conceived-wto-bid/

    Hogan, the long-time Irish lawmaker and current European Commissioner for Trade, is the EU’s chief negotiator in its currently-stalled talks with the United States. He teased for a bid to lead the World Trade Organisation – a post approved by the US – at the time when the EU is nearing a trade war with the United States.

    There are concerns in Brussels that European trade chief Phil Hogan’s pitch to become WTO director-general could be detrimental to the union’s standing in trade talks with the US.

    Hogan, who was appointed European Commissioner for Trade in December 2019, confirmed last week that he is considering running for the top WTO job. This position is traditionally approved by the United States.

    The previous director-general, Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo, is due to resign on 31 August a year early as Washington’s decision to block the appointment of judges effectively paralysed the WTO’s dispute-settling body.

    Row over digital taxes

    In the meantime, the US risked triggering another trade war after it pulled out of global talks on taxation at the OECD. A number of European countries, including France and the UK, were hoping to impose taxes on tech companies which exceed a certain revenue threshold. That would affect mainly US corporations like Facebook and Google, given their size.

    The Trump administration threatened to impose tariffs should European nations press ahead with their promised taxes. France, the UK and Brussels defied the threat and vowed to continue the negotiations without the United States.

    Aside from that dispute, US trade talks with the UK and the EU stalled this week over suspicion of poor American food standards, something the US trade representative blamed in “thinly veiled protectionism” on the part of Europeans.

    Why are some in the EU against Hogan’s bid?

    Phil Hogan’s announcement now could weaken the EU’s position in the talks, several EU diplomats and industry officials told POLITICO.

    “It’s an ill-conceived and ill-thought-through plan,” one unnamed EU diplomat was quoted as saying. “The EU needs a strong commissioner on trade and not one that has inflicted self-harm on himself and therefore our trade instruments.”

    The diplomat questioned Hogan’s credibility as trade negotiator in case he fails to secure the WTO post: “How is he to discuss lobsters or cars with the very people that rejected him and know he’s not in it wholeheartedly?”

    Some other speakers interviewed by POLITICO voiced concerns that if Hogan gets the job, his successor in the European Commission could steer the bloc’s trade agenda toward even more protectionism.

    “His candidacy is leading to a lot of frustration with EU capitals precisely for this reason: It can harm EU trade policy in the future, just while we’re facing such big challenges,” one European lawmaker said.

    The European Commission this week applied conflict-of-interest rules limiting Hogan’s public appearances while his boss, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, will oversee any decisions on trade policy or trade negotiating positions for which Hogan is responsible. However, Hogan will continue to lead the EU’s trade talks with the Trump administration.

    Despite these concerns, Brussels on Thursday said Hogan is still the EU's point man for trade talks with the Trump administration.

    There is also an view in Brussels that Hogan is unlikely to have a conflict of interest before the November presidential election in the US.

    “I don’t see at the moment any real conflicts of interest, because there is not much to negotiate before the elections,” Bernd Lange, a German MEP who chairs the European Parliament’s trade committee, told POLITICO.

    Lange said he doubts that the US will introduce new tariffs in the coming months, meaning that Hogan’s muzzle might actually not be that harmful. “It is not really necessary — or even helpful — to do sabre rattling from our side as well,” he said.

    Tags:
    tariffs, Phil Hogan, WTO, United States, European Union, European Parliament, European Commission
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse