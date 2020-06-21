Khairi Saadallah: What is Known About the Terror Suspect in Reading Park Knife Rampage?

The suspect in Saturday’s knife rampage in Reading’s public park is believed to be an asylum seeker from Libya.
- According to The Telegraph, the man has been identified as Khairi Saadallah. He reportedly arrived in Britain several years ago. A separate report by Reuters, which cites security sources, confirms that account.
- Sky News reports that the suspect spent time in prison for a “minor violent offence”.
- A spokeswoman for the National Association of Probation Officers confirmed that he was under the supervision of the National Probation Service, which means he was considered a high-risk offender.
- Bassett said he was well-managed but was understood to have had severe mental health issues.
- Head of UK Counter Terror Police Neil Basu said the suspect is 25 years old. He was arrested on Saturday and remains in police custody. Authorities are investigating the stabbing as a terrorist attack.
- Basu ruled out that the attack was associated with a Black Lives Matter protest which took place in the park several hours before the attack.
- Police say there is no evidence to suggest that the perpetrator had accomplices, and police are currently not looking for any.
- The motive behind the attack is still unclear, although it is understood that mental health is being considered a “major factor”.
- Police raided the suspect’s apartment in nearby Basingstoke Road on Saturday night and seized a large circular saw from the property.
All comments
Show new comments (0)