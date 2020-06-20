Multiple People Reported Stabbed in UK's Reading Park, Police Investigation Ongoing

According to multiple media reports, several people were stabbed in Forbury Gardens, Reading, at a site, where earlier a Black Lives Matter protest took place.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that they are aware of reports of an incident in the Reading's park, saying that "officers are on the scene and investigating the incident".

We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading.



Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020

According to local media, two air ambulances were called to the park as reports emerged that at least 12 people had been stabbed, and at least 3 people dead during the incident.

According to The Telegraph, citing sources, "three individuals declared dead at the scene and two transferred to the emergency department of Royal Berkshire Hospital".

No official confirmation of the number of those dead or injured followed the reports.

UK Interior Minister Priti Patel expressed concern about the reports, noting that, "My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene".

Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading.



My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 20, 2020

Twitter users shared alleged photos and graphic video from the scene.

@LBCNews

DEVELOPING: Fatalities reported after multiple people stabbed at park in Reading, UK pic.twitter.com/LqSrMfca1h — peter (@astonvilla8080) June 20, 2020

One of the shared videos showed an X2 Air Ambulance helicopter landing in the area.

X2 Air Ambulances flying into Kings Meadow Park due to the Forbury Gardens incident in Reading😟 pic.twitter.com/d6F4WEk1p8 — Libi Button (@LOOBEANS87) June 20, 2020

​The National Police Chiefs' Council has called against "speculation or sharing of video or images of the serious incident in Reading", advising to follow Thames Valley Police updates on the situation.

Please avoid speculation or sharing of video or images of the serious incident in Reading. An investigation will be ongoing. Follow @ThamesVP for updates. — National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) (@PoliceChiefs) June 20, 2020

Reacting to emerging reports, the leader of the Reading Council, Jason Brock, warned people against visiting the area, describing the scene as "a serious incident".

Concerning reports from Reading town centre - please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident. @ReadingCouncil are in touch with the emergency services and will support them as necessary. #rdguk — Cllr Jason Brock (@JN_Brock) June 20, 2020

Earlier today, peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrations took place in the park, but it is unclear if the incident is linked to the protests.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW