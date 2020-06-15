Register
15 June 2020
    Prison bars

    Man Who Urinated on PC Palmer's Memorial Jailed for Two Weeks

    © CC0
    110
    Hundreds of protesters gathered on Saturday for the demonstration in London that claimed to protect statues from Black Lives Matter protests. While attending the demonstration Andrew Banks was photographed urinating on a memorial plaque for murdered police officer PC Palmer. The image was shared widely and provoked mass outrage.

    A man who has admitted to urinating next to a memorial to murdered police officer PC Keith Palmer has been jailed for two weeks.

    Andrew Banks, 28, of Stansted, Essex sparked national outrage when he was photographed relieving himself by Palmer’s memorial plaque outside the Palace of Westminster during Saturday’s violent protests.

    Mr. Palmer was stabbed to death while protecting others during the Westminster Bridge terrorist attack on 22 March 2017.

    Banks was sentenced to 14 days in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to outraging public decency at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

    According to the Evening Standard, the court heard that Banks had drank 16 pints the night before the protest and didn’t know what the memorial plaque was until his father told him its significance.

    Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot who sentenced Banks said his actions had caused widespread “revulsion”.

    “The harm caused is the upset and shock felt by members of the public who saw the photograph”, she said. “Your explanation is you had 16 pints to drink and hadn’t been to bed the night before.”

    Banks told the police that he attended the demonstration  with a group of football fans to “defend statues” but wasn’t sure which ones were under threat.

    Stuart Harris, who represented Banks said his client was “ashamed by his action,” and that he had mental health issues.

    The image of Banks was shared widely on social media on Saturday and many notable figures shared their outrage.

    Tobias Ellwood, the Tory MP and chairman of the Defence Select Committee who gave first aid to the dying police officer at the time of the attack, called the incident “abhorrent” .

    While Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said the act was “beyond contempt”

    Saturday’s protests saw thousands of demonstrators respond to a call on social media to come out to “defend the monuments” in response to graffiti on the statue of Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph in London, and the toppling of the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, during Black Lives Matter protests the weekend before.

    The demonstration turned to violence as demonstrators allegedly turned on police officers stationed to protect the monuments, with footage online showing bottles and cans being forcefully thrown at them.

    Speaking on Saturday, Commander Bas Javid said 23 officers had been injured during the day, denouncing the violence as “utterly shocking” and adding: “Mindless hooliganism such as this is totally unacceptable.”

    Black Lives Matter, protests, officer, police, public urination, urinating, memorial, Jail, UK
