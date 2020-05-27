Boris Johnson Tells UK to 'Move On' From Dominic Cummings Controversy

Special advisor to the British government, Dominic Cummings, has faced calls to step down from his position after it was alleged that he broke lockdown regulations. Criticism against the Downing Street insider includes setting an example to the public not to follow social distancing guidelines.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain should "move on" from the controvery surrounding his chief advisor Dominci Cummings, who has been accused of breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations.

"It's been a very, very frustrating episode and I understand why people have been so concerned, because this country is going through a horrendously difficult time", Johnson said while speaking to the parliamentary committee.

"(If) what we need to do is to focus on getting the message right ... then I think what we need to do really is to move on", he added.

​This echoes a statement by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick on Wednesday who also called on people to move on the from Cummings condemnation.

Johnson has faced backlash after defending Cummings after he allegedly broke social-distancing restrictions twice, having driven to County Durham, from London and later near Barnard Castle.

While not denying that Mr Cummings had travelled Barnard Castle, the Prime Minister insisted during his Sunday Press Conference that certain media reports around the incident were "palpably false".

Cummings claims that he, his son, and his wife, who had been showing coronavirus symptoms, travelled to County Durham, where his family's farm is located so they could isolate away from the city.

Lockdown rules, which remain in place, requires anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus to stay in their home and avoid all contact.

Scottish National Party leader in Westminster Ian Blackford and Acting Lib Dem leader Ed Davey have both called for Cummings resignation.

Other critics have said that the incident highlights a double standard between those who inhabit positions of power and ordinary people. The opposition Labour Party has not demanded the government advisor to step down but has instead demanded a full inquiry.

"It's one rule for Boris Johnson's closest adviser, another for everybody else", said Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Lockdown rules are beginning to loosen in the UK as 267,000 people are confirmed to have the virus and 37,460 are reported to have died.