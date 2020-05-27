'Move On', British Government Says Following Outrage Over PM Adviser Dominic Cummings

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings, his wife and their child traveled 260 miles from London to the northeastern city of Durham in late March to stay with his parents after his wife started displaying COVID-19 symptoms. Cummings’ trip violated government guidelines.

The UK government said that it was time to move on after Dominic Cummings provoked outrage and widespread scorn by making the trip amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"Now I think is the time for us all to move on," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said.

"That's not to say this isn't an important issue or that people don't care a great deal about it but I think there is a lot more that we need to focus on now, like the virus and the economy," he said.

The adviser justified his decision by saying that he and his wife wanted to ensure that they could guarantee childcare in the event of both of them falling ill with the disease.

Cummings’s trip went against government guidance that implores anyone with symptoms of the disease not to leave their house for any reason.