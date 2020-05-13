Register
15:02 GMT13 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A police officer wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, stands with commuters as they travel in the morning rush hour on TfL (Transport for London) London underground Victoria Line trains from Finsbury Park towards central London on May 13, 2020

    Social Distancing 'Impossible' on London Commute as People Go Back to Work Amid Eased Lockdown

    © AFP 2020 / ISABEL INFANTES
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/26/1079292684_0:0:3156:1774_1200x675_80_0_0_3d6fd4b727bdb3d0c7844ea97c8b79cc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005131079292524-social-distancing-impossible-on-london-commute-as-people-go-back-to-work-amid-eased-lockdown/

    Boris Johnson said in his address to the nation on Sunday that those unable to work from home should start returning to work from Wednesday, but urged people to avoid public transport and drive, cycle or walk.

    A number of people in England who cannot work from home returned to their workplaces on Wednesday, as the government has begun to ease lockdown restrictions.

    Although people have been urged to avoid using public transport if possible, some commuters have said buses and trains are too busy to observe social distancing rules, as reported by the BBC.

    One commuter said most people were not wearing masks, leaving him fearing "a second wave of infection".

    Tube workers said it was a “complete shambles” when part of the Victoria Line was suspended due to a passenger collapsing.

    “Social distancing during the peak was a joke. During the suspension our carriages were heaving. It will get worse,” said one worker.

    Mick Cash, the general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said: “This incident shows just how fraught with danger the government’s return-to-work call is for our transport services in the midst of this pandemic. One incident and we are reduced to crisis management with reports that social distancing is impossible with tube carriages rammed".

    “RMT warned this would happen and we were ignored. We are monitoring the situation across services this morning and will discuss any appropriate action with our local reps”, Cash added.

    Some buses in the capital were also reported to be busier than normal following the prime minister’s message that people should return to work if possible from Wednesday.

     

    People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus, travel by the subway in London, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus, travel by the subway in London, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown

     

    "Any notion of self-distancing on buses or tubes is going to be impossible," said Drew Aspland, cited in the BBC.

    The 36-year-old walked to work in central London from Bethnal Green after seeing his bus "back to pre-lockdown levels of passengers".

    Transport for London said on Monday that it would have to reduce passenger numbers to 13-15% of normal levels if it were to achieve physical distancing of two metres.

    On Monday afternoon, the UK government released a 50-page document that outlines the planned timetable for lifting national Covid-19 restrictions.

    The government’s ‘indicative roadmap’ has three steps.

    A cyclist is seen near the Bank of England as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 14, 2020.
    © REUTERS / John Sibley
    UK Government Presented With Austerity Options to Fix $413-Billion Budget Shortfall
    The first step of this plan is to actively encourage people who cannot work from home to return to work from this Wednesday.

    The second step, which will potentially begin from 1 June will see some schools and businesses begin to re-open. Some sporting and cultural events will be allowed to take place behind closed doors.

    The third step which will start no earlier than 4 July will see some remaining businesses including hairdressers, cinemas and pubs re-open.

    At the time of publication, the number of reported COVID-19 deaths in the UK is 33,186. 

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, London, lockdown, train, commute, tube, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse