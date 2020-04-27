New Nightingale Hospital on Bristol Campus to be Officially Opened in Virtual Ceremony

Since the announcement in March, the United Kingdom has mobilised the resource of its National Health Service to construct a series of temporary medical centers that serve to take coronavirus patients as the pandemic spreads throughout the UK.

The UK's new NHS Nightingale Hospital will officially open in Bristol on Monday as one of seven of the temporary facilities which will be set up around the country.

A formal ceremony for the medical centres opening will take place virtually by video link in order to remain consistent with the government's social distancing policies.

The event will be overseen by Earl of Wessex, who will be joined by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Simon Stevens, the chief executive of the NHS.

“It is testament to the tireless work of the NHS clinicians, builders, architects and military planners involved that the NHS now has another vital piece in its response to this virus – NHS Nightingale Bristol", Hancock said.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our health and social care staff who will be working at NHS Nightingale Bristol, serving people locally and providing vital extra capacity for local hospitals should it be needed".

“We all continue to have a role to play in staying home to support our NHS and save lives", the Health Secretary added.

​The hospital, which has been constructed at the University of the West of England’s Frenchay campus, will provide 300 intensive care beds for patients suffering from the coronavirus.

Videos in late March surface showing the interior of the hospital under construction in a large warehouse, appearing to be in preparation for large numbers of patients.

A preview of #NightingaleHospital taking shape in London’s Excel Centre. First patients tomorrow.

Maybe - after this is all over - we should just let the army run the NHS? pic.twitter.com/lgI7ZH4mWO — John O'Donohue (@themedicaldon) March 28, 2020

​It took 24 days to fully construct the hospital from initial announcement to the first influx of patients.

The facility will be part of a nation-wide network for managing critical care services across Bath, Bristol, Gloucestershire, north Somerset, north east Somerset, Somerset, and south Gloucester, and Wiltshire.

The opening ceremony comes as it was revealed similar pop-up hospitals in London are chronically understaffed. A facility at east London’s Royal Victoria Dock was discovered in a report by The Independent to only be operating at 1 perecnt of its capacity due to shortages of essential workers.

Officials in the NHS plan to move nurses from across England to Nightingale facilities in London as they prepare for a mass influx of coronavirus patients, which has drawn criticism for potentially leaving other parts of the country vulnerable.