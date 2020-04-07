Tesco Pop-Up Shops to Provide Food, Essentials to NHS Nightingale, Frontline Staff Fighting COVID-19

The news comes after the Britain's largest supermarket company began constructing its first Nightingale Hospital branch at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Pop-up supermarkets will help NHS workers buy food and essentials at NHS Nightingale locations across Britain, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Discussions will take place with the ExCeL centre in London, Manchester and Harrogate, Tesco said, noting the first location will begin operations in two weeks.

The news comes after Tesco revealed it had joined Salute The NHS, a coalition of businesses aiming to provide services to NHS and other frontline staff fighting the pandemic.

Dave Lewis, Tesco chief executive, said: "As part of our continued commitment to support and thank those in the NHS for all they are doing, we began work on Sunday on our first dedicated NHS Nightingale Hospital pop-up store, at the NEC in Birmingham.

— Mark Clark (@x_clarky_x) March 26, 2020

He added: "Following an idea from Public Health England, we will be providing NHS staff with on-site 24 hour access to the food and household products they need. Construction at the NEC started yesterday (Sunday) and we aim to be open by the end of next week."

The comments come as Tesco revealed on Monday numerous efforts to assist frontline services in the fight against the epidemic, including providing roughly 75,000 clinically vulnerable and isolated people with designated delivery slots, relaxing purchasing limits on essentials and toiletries and buying provisions for care homes via the company's wholesaie service, among others.