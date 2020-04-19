Acting Liberal Democrat Leader Calls For NHS Workers to Receive £29 Daily Pay Rise

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spreads across the United Kingdom and threatens key health service workers, the Liberal Democrat acting leader Ed Davey has issued a series of demands to the government including a daily pay rise.

The Liberal Democrats have unveiled a 5-point plan to protect healthcare workers, calling for front-line NHS staff to be given an extra £29-a-day reward as they work to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Outlining the proposal on the party website, acting leader Sir Ed Davey said on Sunday that Downing Street should form a "front-line support package" for those working in the health service.

Sir Ed said that a million key workers are "risking their lives to protect others" and that their protection should a "top priority".

"We should never ask our military to risk their lives without the proper kit, and we shouldn't be leaving health and care workers without sufficient protective kit either", he said.

"When the country emerges from this crisis, we must also properly recognise those who were willing to serve and make a sacrifice, just as we do with military forces".

The daily financial packages would last throughout the crisis, the party said, adding that key workers should also receive a coronavirus service medal for their work.

Other measures in the plan include providing increased practical support for the NHS and care staff such as hotel accommodation for key workers who are following government self-isolation regulations, or for those who live with vulnerable people.

A fast-track process for the acquisition of personal protective equipment for health staff was also included.

The Lib Dems called for the government to pay for the funerals of the workers who have died during the crisis as 43 NHS staff have been confirmed to have succumbed to the coronavirus.

The government claims that it is working to support front-line staff and will be extending coronavirus testing to NHS employees.

Since 2010, those serving in the UK's armed forces are able to recieve a daily allowance of £29.02 during certain operations and in "demanding" conflicts.