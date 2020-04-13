Register
17:00 GMT13 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A man wearing a face mask looks at his phone on Primrose Hill in London

    NHS Coronavirus App Could Give Government Power to 'De-Anonymise' Users

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (17)
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107893/94/1078939403_0:262:3175:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_54afe3464015f0dcade2fe6388aff932.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004131078938848-nhs-coronavirus-app-could-give-government-power-to-de-anonymise-users/

    Stated alternatives to building an app include “making use of existing apps” and other functions already installed on phones, such as Google Maps.

    A draft government memo outlining how the recently-announced NHS coronavirus contact-tracing app would function in practice said authorities would have the ability to identify specific users from their smartphones, The Guardian has revealed.

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced 12th April the UK intended to introduce the app, which enables people who’ve developed coronavirus symptoms to sign up so other users can see if they’ve been in proximity with sufferers. Hancock stressed all data would “be handled according to the highest ethical and security standards”, and “only be used for NHS care and research”.

    However, the document seen by the Guardian, produced in March, suggests the NHS privately considered using the technology to identify individual users.

    The app will work using Bluetooth LE, a constantly running feature, which lodges “soundings” from other nearby phones in the vicinity throughout the day. People who’ve been in sustained proximity with someone who may have coronavirus will then be warned to self–isolate, without revealing the identity of the infected individual.

    ​The memo stated “controversially” the app could use device IDs, unique to all smartphones, “to enable de-anonymisation if ministers judge that to be proportionate at some stage”. The obvious questions of why ministers would want to identify app users, or under what circumstances doing so would be proportionate, are unasked and unanswered in the memo. Moreover, this function seemingly contradicts advice given by the Information Commissioner’s Office that identifying individuals from their location data could breach UK privacy laws.

    Contact-tracing apps have been much-advocated in recent weeks, on the basis they could prove a vital to governments wanting to emerge from lockdown conditions which currently restricting the activities and movements of millions.

    ​Oxford University researchers, who have been advising the UK health service on the app, published a paper in March which concluded traditional contact tracing methods were of limited use in battling the spread of coronavirus, in part because it can be spread by those who are both asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic.

    Instead, they argued a contact-tracing app could speed up the process by automatically notifying contacts of people diagnosed with Covid-19.

    Privacy International has suggested Bluetooth LE system-based contact tracing would be considerably less intrusive than other tracking mediums, such as GPS or WiFi data, as it merely keeps a record of which devices have been near one another rather than their actual locations.

    “Bluetooth is arguably one of the more accurate technologies in terms of proximity identification…Arguably, it is also the least intrusive form of tracking given that it is based on proximity to other phones using the app. In this context, it can be understood more so as an interaction tracking tool. Data can be 'localised' and shared in accordance with a policy e.g. the Bluetooth devices you connect to are not shared unless for example you come into contact with someone who believes they have Covid-19 (as testing is still relatively rare). It is unclear whether anonymisation may in reality be possible; Bluetooth technology still has the potential to deanonymise vast swaths of the population and if implemented like Singapore's Trace Together, share sensitive personal data,” the NGO writes.

    ​However, others are less convinced of contact-tracing apps’ efficacy, due to a variety of reasons not limited to the necessity for vast numbers of people to download the app for it to be a truly trenchant safeguard, an enduring unavailability of reliable testing, and the risk such an open system could be abused. Ross Anderson, professor of security engineering at Cambridge University, is consulting with UK health officials on the app and had grave concerns about its rollout.

    For one, he said his 25 years’ experience of the NHS “being incompetent at developing systems and repeatedly breaking their privacy promises when they do manage to collect some data of value to somebody else” made him “uneasy about collecting lots of lightly-anonymised data in a system that becomes integrated into a whole-of-government response to the pandemic”, especially as “we might never get rid of it”.

    “The real killer is likely to be the interaction between privacy and economics. If the app’s voluntary, nobody has an incentive to use it, except tinkerers and people who religiously comply with whatever the government asks. If uptake remains at 10-15 percent, as in Singapore, it won’t be much use and we’ll need to hire more contact tracers instead. Apps that involve compulsion, such as those for quarantine geofencing, will face a more adversarial threat model, and the same will be true in spades for any electronic immunity certificate. There the incentive to cheat will be extreme, and we might be better off with paper serology test certificates, like the yellow fever vaccination certificates you needed for the tropics, back in the good old days when you could actually go there,” he cautioned.

    Moreover, he speculated the dash for tracing apps was “really just do-something-it is”, as “most” countries were now seemingly past the point where contact tracing was a high priority, especially as “we cannot field an app that will cause more worried well people to phone 999”

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (17)

    Related:

    Coronavirus in US & UK: Update; US Election; Economic Predictions After the Pandemic
    Belgium Reports Spike in Coronavirus-Related Fatalities, Death Toll Rises to 3,903
    Mossad's 'Invaluable' Efforts to Help Israel Combat Coronavirus Revealed
    Coronavirus Death Toll in England Rises by More Than 600 in 24 Hours - NHS
    Tags:
    United Kingdom, National Health Service (NHS), surveillance, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse