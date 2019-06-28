Register
18:11 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UK Liberal Democrats

    Lib Dem Leadership Hopeful Ed Davey Reveals MI6 Attempted to Recruit Him

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    When asked by host Victoria Derbyshire whether he felt he’d lost out on a more exciting career path, Davey responded that working for Ashdown “was pretty exciting”, as “you never knew what he was going to do next”.

    Liberal Democrat leadership candidate Ed Davey has revealed MI6 once tried to recruit him - but he turned the job down to become economic advisor to former party leader Paddy Ashdown.

    Davey made the shock disclosure during the 27th June BBC leadership debate with rival Jo Swinson - he said he’d decided to work in politics “to serve our country in even bigger ways”.

    “As a younger man, I almost served our country a different way. MI6 tried to recruit me to be a spy overseas, but I’d just been appointed to be the economic advisor to Paddy Ashdown, so I never became Double-O-Davey,” he said.

    The results of the leadership election will be announced 23rd July, shortly after the results of the Conservative leadership race - a vote in which former MI6 officer Rory Stewart ran unsuccessfully, despite widespread media support.

    Intriguingly, while Davey turned down the foreign spy agency’s offer, the Liberal Democrats has had its fair share of spies in its ranks. Amazingly, Ashdown was himself a former MI6 operative - and in November 2002 Harold Elletson defected to the party. He’d served as Conservative MP for Blackpool North 1992 - 1997, but claimed the Lib Dems offered him a better chance to uphold “the values of progressive conservatism” - he was also a veteran MI6 operative, having worked extensively for the agency in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union, using his work as a trade consultant as cover. 

    His relationship with the organisation didn't end after his election either, despite a long-standing convention in British politics that intelligence services not use MPs as agents — then-Prime Minister John Major waived the rule to allow him to continue his intelligence work while in parliament, which included visits to the now-former Yugoslavia during the Balkans war. As an MP, he was vociferously opposed to the Bosnian War - conversely, Ashdown was among the most ardent pro-intervention voices in Parliament. 

    ​It’s unclear when Elletson left the Liberal Democrats, but in 2015 he co-founded the Northern Party to campaign for better representation for Northern England. In the 2015 general election he contested the constituency of Lancaster and Fleetwood, coming last with 0.4 percent of the vote. He’s since become involved with Integrity Initiative, the controversial UK government military intelligence front, acting as the organisation’s key point-man in Germany.

    Elletson’s former business associate John Kennedy also recently got involved in politics, standing for the Brexit Party in the May European Parliament elections.

    Elletson and Kennedy founded two companies in 1993 - bizarrely, rather than working for MI6, it’s been revealed Kennedy was in fact placed under surveillance by the spying agency due to his affinity for Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic. Whether Elletson played a part in that surveillance is unclear.

    Related:

    ‘Both MI5 and MI6 Have Taken a Bit of a Hit This Year’ – Former Diplomat
    'I'd Bring Country Together': Former MI6 Officer Pledges to Replace Theresa May
    MI5, MI6 Briefed on Trump Dossier Before He Knew of Its Existence – Report
    Alleged Former MI6 Operative Rory Stewart Broke Into Own Office In Spiderman Feat
    Tags:
    recruitment, espionage, MI6, Sir Ed Davey, UK Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse