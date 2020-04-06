UK Prime Minister Johnson Will Undergo Tests in Hospital Today, Housing Secretary Says

The head of the British government had to self-isolate at his residence on Downing Street back in March after he tested positive for the coronavirus. At the same time, Prince Charles and Health Minister Matt Hancock also stated they had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent last night in the hospital and will undergo some tests later in the day, Secretary of State for Housing Robert Jenrick announced, adding that the politician continues to lead the government.

"He's been working extremely hard, leading the government and being constantly updated, that's going to continue", Jenrick told the BBC. "Obviously today, he's in hospital having the test but he'll continue to be kept informed as to what's happening and to be in charge of the government".

© REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY Medical staff outside NHS Nightingale hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 2, 2020

On Friday, the prime minister said he still had symptoms of coronavirus and had to remain in lockdown. Johnson's pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds has also been diagnosed with the disease.

According to recent data, there are over 47,800 infected in the United Kingdom, with the death toll now approaching 5,000.

The pandemic has even forced Queen Elizabeth II to address the nation in addition to her traditional Christmas broadcast, something that has happened only four times during her reign. The monarch urged people to maintain self-discipline and thanked all the health workers for their service during the outbreak.