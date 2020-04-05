Queen Elizabeth II Addresses Nation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK now stands at 47,806, with the death toll at 4,934, according to the British government’s daily statistical bulletin.

Queen Elizabeth II is addressing the nation on an occasion other than Christmas for the fourth time during her 67-year reign, this time to speak about the coronavirus pandemic.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Queens is set to call on the people of the United Kingdom to maintain self-discipline and thank all the health workers and nationals who are following instructions and staying at home.

