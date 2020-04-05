UK Prime Minister Johnson Admitted to Hospital for Tests Due to Persistent Symptoms of COVID-19

Boris Johnson earlier tested positive for the coronavirus disease and isolated himself at 10 Downing Street but promised to continue his duties from home.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as he continued to display persistent symptoms of COVID-19, Downing Street said on late Sunday.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus", the statement said.

On Friday, Johnson said he still had symptoms of coronavirus and had to remain in quarantine. His pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds has also contracted the virus.

Another leading government official, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the UK Department of Social Care has confirmed 47,806 cases of the disease and the death toll stands at 4,934. A further 621 deaths were reported on Sunday by the health authorities.