Register
13:55 GMT01 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    COVID-19 Outbreak May Jeopardize Tory Pledge to Raise National Minimum Wage, Commission Warns

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107855/05/1078550549_0:356:3007:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_69d97f615214ec11c671e31c5ead6a30.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004011078789577-covid-19-outbreak-may-jeopardize-tory-pledge-to-raise-national-minimum-wage-commission-warns/

    Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party has made raising the minimum wage to £10.50 per hour a cornerstone of its economic agenda since the general election campaign of December 2019.

    The Low Pay Commission, the independent body which advises the government on wages, said on Wednesday that the government's aim to increase the national living wage to £10.50 an hour could be under threat due to the cost of tackling the coronavirus spread.

    The chair of the Low Pay Commission, Bryan Sanderson, warned that the Johnson government's target would need to be suspended as the economy is damaged by the outbreak, urging ministers to review its timeframe.

    “The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic clearly represents a very challenging set of circumstances for workers and employers alike, and will require us to review whether the emergency brake is required when we next provide our advice to the government” he said.
    “This advice will be crucially dependent as always on the economic data we receive".

    Boris Johnson was elected in December of last year, saying that he would “end low pay” in the UK, and that the national minimum wage should increase to two-thirds of average earnings by 2024.

    The move would see an increase of pay for almost three million workers across Britain.

    Workers over the age of 25 on the national living wage will see a raise of 6.2%, from £8.21 to £8.72 in the biggest ever increase to the legal pay floor, as the country prepares to see a spike in unemployment and a coronavirus recession.

    The Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Resolution Foundation – two of the UK’s top think-tanks – have told the government to delay the wage rise as it could place pressure on vulnerable businesses.

    “The scheduled increase in the National Living Wage to £8.72 an hour will deliver another big pay boost to millions of workers – and represents a landmark moment for a minimum wage policy that the Foundation has long supported", said Nye Cominetti, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation.
    “But the scale of the current economic crisis puts the latest rise in a new light. Increasing cost pressures for low-paying firms directly affected by the Government lockdown risks pushing them towards making job losses – something we all want to avoid", she said.

    Retailers have also privately lobbied for the hike to be delayed and the British Beer and Pub Association have pleaded with the government to hold back in order to “prevent mass job losses and permanent pub closures".

    Support for increases in the living wage are popular among the public. With two out of three workers saying that they would support a £10.50 legal wage floor, according to research by the Learning and Work Institute and the Carnegie UK Trust charities.

    How did we get here?

    Despite unemployment being at its lowest level since the 1970s prior to the coronavirus crash, average real wages in the UK have largely stagnated and only surpassed pre-2008-2009 crisis levels, accounting for inflation, at the tail end of 2019.

    Alfie Stirling, head of economics at the New Economics Foundation think tank, highlighted the policies in response to the 2008 crash which, he said,  meant that the UK was unprepared for the coronavirus outbreak, with many households already struggling and dealing with financial insecurity.

    “We should want this recovery to strike a better balance between valuing employment rates and employment quality. That means correcting for some of the weak job quality seen prior to the pandemic with higher minimum wages,” he said.

    Despite rising unemployment and pressure from business', the Treasury has confirmed that the wage increase will go ahead as scheduled in April.

    Related:

    Outside 10 Downing Street After UK PM Boris Johnson Tested Positive for COVID-19 - Video
    Unstoppable Boris: UK PM Johnson to Leave COVID-19 Isolation Despite Doctor’s Pleas to Stay Home
    Boris Johnson’s Photographer Who Visited NHS Hospital Contracts Coronavirus – Report
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Conservative Party, Recession, coronavirus, COVID-19, Minimum Wage
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse