Register
12:46 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a fish during a visit to Grimsby Fish Market during the 2019 general election campaign

    Boris Johnson is Bombastic About Future of UK Fishing Industry but It Was Never ‘Glorious’ - Author

    © REUTERS /
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/29/1078392989_0:116:3072:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_d82a7b0040b60016207586582c677804.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002251078395391-boris-johnson-is-bombastic-about-future-of-uk-fishing-industry-but-it-was-never-glorious---author/

    Britain’s trawlermen have been limited by the European Union’s Common Fisheries Policy since 1973 but Brexit means they will no longer be bound by it. Sputnik spoke to author Nick Triplow about whether UK fishing industry can ever regain its past status.

    Under the Brexit withdrawal deal, the UK will remain part of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) until the end of December 2020 but negotiations are under way to decide who will be able to fish within UK waters and how much they can catch after the transition period is over.

    Boris Johnson has said “taking back control” of Britain’s waters was a key objective after Brexit and in July 2017 Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said the UK would also leave the London Fisheries Convention, which was signed in 1964 and allows British, French, Irish, Belgian, Dutch and German vessels to fish within six and 12 miles of each other’s coasts.

    After Britain entered the CFP and then surrendered its right to fish in Icelandic waters after the so-called Cod Wars in the 1970s, Grimsby’s fishing fleet was decimated.

    Nick Triplow, a writer who lives near Grimsby, said: “The infrastructure that supported the industry simply isn't here any more, let alone the investment. In the peak years after the Second World War, trawlers were bringing in 500 tonnes of fish a day. That all had to be landed, processed, sold, and then distributed.”

    Mr Triplow, whose books The Women They Left Behind and Distant Water told the stories of Grimsby's fishing communities, said: “There's a romanticised version of the fishing industry that's sold to people, but by all accounts it was tough, dangerous, often poorly-paid work. The mortality rate was something like 14 times that of coal mining. I'm not sure those 'glories' were ever so glorious.”

    ​“If there is progress to be made it's in properly supporting the families still struggling to cope in communities where deprivation has become entrenched and linking local people to opportunities in the renewables and other maritime industries,” Mr Triplow added. 

    A fisherman boat enters the port of Eyemouth, south coast of Edinburgh, Scotland
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    A fisherman boat enters the port of Eyemouth, south coast of Edinburgh, Scotland

    Last week the Conservative MP and former Environment Secretary Owen Paterson said Brexit would allow the UK to become "an independent maritime nation" and he described the EU's Common Fisheries Policy as full of “horrors”.

    But despite the political hubris 75 percent of the UK’s fish exports go to EU countries, so a xenophobic new fisheries policy might lead to retaliatory tariffs on UK seafood imports.

    On 2 February France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned: "This discussion will be pretty balanced because while it is true that we need access to British waters, the British need access to the European market.”
    A person poses with fish and chips at Poppies fish and chip restaurant in east London on January 26, 2015.
    © AFP 2019 / Leon Neal
    A person poses with fish and chips at Poppies fish and chip restaurant in east London on January 26, 2015.

    Mr Le Drian said Britain also needed to respect rules against dumping fish: "If the United Kingdom wants to establish a kind of Singapore-on-Thames outside the European Union we won't agree because if you want access to our internal market, you need to respect our rules.”

    Britain could be tempted to follow Iceland - which has never been governed by the CFP and has its own fisheries policy, although the industry is of far greater importance there than it is in Britain.

    But the EU's chief negotiator with Britain, Michel Barnier, warned there was no way Boris Johnson’s government could get a trade deal without agreeing fishing rights at the same time.

    "The fishing deal will be an integral and indissociable part of the trade deal," Mr Barnier told the French TV channel LCI earlier this month.

    ​The UK has also received 243 million euros (£203 million) in subsidies between 2014 and 2020 under the CFP.

    Mr Triplow said: “I've given up trying to predict what will happen next. It depends to what extent the negotiations are genuinely looking for a positive outcome. Ideally, there'd be compromise on both sides with representatives of the UK fishing industry not just involved at the highest level, but listened to and part of the negotiation team.” 

    The Marine Stewardship Council issued a warning last year about a decline in the North Sea’s cod stocks and Mr Triplow said there needed to be a focus on sustainable fishing.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    European Union, Brexit, Boris Johnson, fishing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse