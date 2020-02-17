Register
13:40 GMT17 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Met Office Supercomputer

    UK Government Announces £1.2bn for ‘World’s Most Powerful Weather and Climate Supercomputer’

    Met Office/YouTube
    UK
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107833/52/1078335213.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002171078335116-uk-government-announces-12bn-for-worlds-most-powerful-weather-and-climate-supercomputer-/

    Climatologists believe that extreme weather events, including droughts and flooding, will only increase as the global warming ups the earth’s temperature, the polar ice caps continue to melt, and sea levels continue to rise.

    Britain will investing £1.2 billion into a state-of-the-art supercomputer which will predict the “impacts of climate change” and severe weather events faster than ever before, the UK government announced on 17 February 2020.

    The declaration was made by Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Alok Sharma who is also the President the UN’s 2020 Climate Change Conference (aka COP26).

    ​The UK’s Meteorological Office (Met Office) will manage the new super computer which will:

    ·        Help the Environment Agency rapidly deploy mobile flood defences by offering “more sophisticated rainfall predictions”;

    ·        Assist airports to plan for potential disruption with superior forecasting; and

    ·        Advise electricity and heating providers to help “mitigate against potential energy blackouts and surges”.

    Met Office Chief Executive, Professor Penny Endersby, welcomed the announcement saying that the new supercomputers “will ultimately provide earlier more accurate warning of severe weather, the information needed to build a more resilient world in a changing climate and help support the transition to a low carbon economy across the UK”.

    ​The government also announced £30 million to provide researchers with access to advanced super computing services to, “help them speed up scientific breakthroughs like developing ‘food fingerprinting’ to detect chemical contaminants in food and improving drug design”.

    Britain was battered by Storm Dennis over the weekend which resulted in a record of 594 number of warnings and alerts on 16 February from Cornwall, southwest England all the way to Scotland’s River Tweed. At least three people are suspected to have died in the UK thus far due to Storm Dennis and and tens of thousands of homes have been left without power in Britain and France.  

    ​The week prior Storm Ciara resulted in severe weather conditions and flooding resulting in transport, airline, and event cancellations in the UK and northern Europe, along with electrical outages for thousands of homes.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson to Phase Out Petrol, Diesel Vehicles Across UK by 2035 in Fight Against Climate Change
    BP Shut Down London HQ In Reaction to Climate Change Protest As New Chief Executive Takes Over
    UK Suffers Heavy Flooding After Hurricane-Force Winds Batter Northern Europe
    Video: Storm Dennis Barrels Over UK, Met Office Warns of High Winds, Strong Flooding
    Watch Skilled Pilots Perform 'Crab Landing' at Heathrow Amid Ravaging Storm Dennis
    Tags:
    United Kingdom, Met Office, meteorological office, Severe Weather, Climate Change
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora presents a creation by Varun Chkkilam during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai on February 14, 2020.
    The Captivating Beauty of Saree: Highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse