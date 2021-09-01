Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's New Red Jersey Leave Fans Overwhelmed

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo completed his sensational comeback to Manchester United on Tuesday. The 36-year-old football superstar arrived in England from Juventus after signing a two-year deal with the Old Trafford-based club.

Manchester United fans have hailed Euro winner Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the iconic club after Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side released the Portuguese legend's first pictures in the club's new "Red" jersey.

While a few said that Ronaldo would succeed in breaking the club's long trophy drought, others dubbed him the "greatest of all time".

United, though, didn't reveal Ronaldo's shirt number, despite the speculation that he would get the No. 7, currently worn by Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani.

The football club confirmed Ronaldo's incredible switch to Manchester from Turin after the club agreed to pay $27.2 million to Juve over a period of five years.

Ronaldo's two-year contract with United will also make him the English Premier League's biggest earner as he is set to join Manchester City vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne at the top of the charts, with his $530,000-a-week salary. De Bruyne collects the same amount each week from Pep Guardiola's side.

"Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United", Ronaldo said about the 13-time Premier League champions.

"The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we've made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution".

"I can't even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide", he added. "It's like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands".

Ronaldo had a hugely successful six-year stint with United from 2003-2009, scoring an impressive 118 goals in 292 appearances. He led them to three successive league titles (2007-09) and a UEFA Champions League victory in 2008.

However, Ronaldo's second Old Trafford debut is still some days away as he is on national duty at the moment, with Portugal taking on Ireland and Azerbaijan in the World Cup qualifiers and Qatar in a friendly this week.