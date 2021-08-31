Juventus Bid Goodbye to Cristiano Ronaldo as Italian Club Reveals Manchester United Deal Details

Football mega star Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in England after the Portuguese icon was re-signed by Manchester United from Italian club Juventus. Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford took the football world by surprise as he was tipped to join Utd's bitter rivals Man City before the Red Devils made the news official with an announcement on Friday.

Former Serie A champions Juventus bid farewell to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, ahead of his $18 million move back to the 13-time English Premier League (EPL) winners Manchester United.

Massimiliano Allegri's side also said that CR7's departure from Turin is worth $27.2 million, and the amount would be paid in five years by the Old Trafford-based side. Ronaldo, who is currently 36, will turn 41 by the time Juve receives the final instalment from United.

Juventus says goodbye to @Cristiano. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 31, 2021

Lavishing rich praise on Ronaldo, Juventus wrote an emotional message for the iconic footballer on their official website.

"On 10 July 2018, two icons of the European and football world came together - Cristiano Ronaldo became a Juventus player. Today, after three years together and 133 appearances, 101 goals scored and five trophies won, that chapter has come to an end.... The paths of CR7 and Juventus have gone their separate ways", the Serie A side said.

"On that day in July, when Cristiano arrived in Turin, the electric feeling of those great days could be felt through the air. The Juventus fans welcomed CR7 like a king, eager to see him on the pitch and cheer with him. It was a great story".

"The unforgettable moments experienced together were many. We could recite them and relive them, but it would not help, because everyone has their own special memory linked to CR7. Everyone has a shared emotion that does not need to be dusted off, because everyone will always remember what they felt in walking this stretch of road together".

"Today that bond born on July 10, three years ago, has been dissolved, but what has been written will forever remain. It has been an incredible journey".

Ronaldo had a hugely successful six-year first stint with United from 2003-2009, scoring an impressive 118 goals in 292 appearances and leading them to three successive league titles (2007-09) and a UEFA Champions League victory in 2008.