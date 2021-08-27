Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga Continues as PSG Declines Real Madrid's $211 mln Bid to Sign French Star

Prodigious French striker Kylian Mbappe is engineering a switch to Real Madrid after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) confirmed that he has dismissed their latest contract. The World Cup winner has spent three years with the Ligue 1 club after leaving Monaco in 2018.

La Liga behemoth Real Madrid suffered another setback in their pursuit of PSG's talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe after their second bid of $211 million (€180 mln) was rejected by the Parisian club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, English tabloid Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Official bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé still on the table. €170m plus €10m and this will be the final one. Negotiations will take place today between PSG and Real. ⚪️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid #Mbappé



Real Madrid know that Mbappé is pushing. He only wants Real Madrid. Patience. pic.twitter.com/FOj231gw6J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Madrid's improved offer of $211 mln was put forward for PSG's consideration, but Al-Khelaifi was left angered by the 34-time Spanish league champions as they had once again undervalued Mbappe. "Our position is clear. We will not change it or repeat it," he told the British newspaper on Thursday.

Earlier, Paris Saint-Germain had accused Madrid of "illegal and disrespectful behaviour" while rebuffing the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners' first bid of $188 mln on Tuesday.

"In terms of our position on Real, it seems like a strategy to try to get a no from us, to show that they have tried everything and to wait for a year to get him for free," PSG's Sporting Director Leonardo said while questioning Madrid's intentions.

"For the last 2 years, Real Madrid have been behaving like this, it is not correct, illegal even because they contacted the player. It is unacceptable for us, because it is not correct."

"It is proof of the strategy: an offer comes one year before the end of his contract and seven days before the end of the window. They want us to reject it to show to Kylian that they tried everything and to start negotiating for next year," he concluded.

Despite PSG's rejection of their latest offer, Madrid are confident about Mbappe's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Several reports in the Spanish media have suggested that the French superstar could land in Madrid on Monday to undergo his medical for the La Liga club, a day ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Real Madrid are eyeing a September 11 club debut for Mbappe as the former Spanish league champions would make their much anticipated return to their home, the Santiago Bernabeu, on the same day.

The famed stadium was under renovation for the last two years and the club is aiming to unveil Mbappe as a Real Madrid player in front of a vociferous home crowd.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic hurting Madrid's finances, the club is going all out to bring Mbappe to Spain and Real president Florentino Perez's smart financial planning has certainly helped in this regard.

While other European clubs have failed to control their ballooning debt, Madrid's debt has fallen from $282 million in 2019-2020 to $54 million. Moreover, Madrid posted a net profit of $1.26 million in 2020-21.

That's probably the reason why they are thinking about breaking their own transfer record for the Frenchman.