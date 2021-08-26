Real Madrid Raises Stakes, Proposing €180 Million to PSG's Kylian Mbappé

Earlier, Real Madrid proposed €160 million to French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the transfer of striker Kylian Mbappé. PSG declined Real Madrid's offer, while Mbappé was said to have refused to prolong a contract he holds with PSG that ends next year.

PSG has increased its offer for Kylian Mbappé, adding €20 million to an initial €160 million, Le Parisian reported on Thursday. Earlier, the Parisian club dismissed a €160 million offer made on 24 August.

Mbappé reportedly refused to extend his contract with PSG that expires in June 2022. Media reported earlier that playing at Real Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabeu was Mbappé's childhood dream.

Les Parisiens’ sporting director Leonardo noted earlier that the club does not preclude Mbappé’s departure, but would approve it only on PSG terms. According to earlier reports, the club would be ready to let Mbappé go for a reported €260 million.

Mbappé has been playing for PSG since 2017 after leaving AS Monaco. The striker in the Parisians became a French champion, wining the French League Cup, as well as the county's Cup and Super Cup. The 22-year-old forward is considered to be the most highly-monetized footballer in the world.

With several days left until the end of the transfer period, the crucial need for a top forward has become obvious for Real Madrid who this summer acquired Austrian defender David Alaba, as a free agent.

The club parted with French defender Raphael Varane, sold to Manchester United for €40 million, Norwegian attacking midfielder Martin Edegaard, signed by London's Arsenal for €35 million, as well as one of its highest-paid players, famed captain Sergio Ramos, who went to PSG after 16 seasons with Real Madrid.