'Messi is the GOAT': Man Utd Fans Mock Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of His Switch to Manchester City

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo's $35 million-a-year Juventus contract is set to expire in 10 months. And for months there has been feverish speculation about where he will go after he leaves the Allianz Stadium. Although he had been linked to a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he is now tipped to return to England.

Manchester United fans have turned up the heat under their former icon Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming "Messi is the GOAT [Greatest of all Time]" as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly in talks to join Premier League rivals Man City.

CR7's probable arrival at the Etihad Stadium has caused massive controversy because he used to play for Man City's deadly enemies, Man Utd for six seasons between 2003 and 2009.

United fans have always held Ronaldo in high regard and his move to City is therefore being regarded as the highest level of treachery.

Although a few Utd supporters have called him a "traitor", a "fraud", and "Portuguese mafia", others have said that they will now hate him just as venomously as former Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, who joined City for a record British transfer fee of $135 million earlier this month.

On the other hand, some Old Trafford admirers claimed that Ronaldo's loyalty has always been tied to Real Madrid and the Red Devils are "just another club" for him.

I am a United fan and I can finally admit it, Messi is the goat🐐 — 🇳🇱 (@FrenkieFC) August 25, 2021

Well a lot of you are now going to admit Messi is the GOAT. https://t.co/hVpkydHt2R — Radah Peter Sentongo🤴🏼🦁 (@PeterSentongo10) August 26, 2021

WE GAVE THIS PORTUGESE MAFIA EVERYTHING AND HE BETRAYS US, UNGRATEFUL BASTARD, UCL, PL AND BALLON DOR, RIP RONALDO



Always knew Ronaldo was a fraud that’s why Messi is the GOAT. Never a club legend in my books — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) August 24, 2021

Bro if Ronaldo joins City … Messi is the GOAT. I will hate him like Villa fans hate Jack Grealish. — Uncle T speaks sense (@tw_mufc) August 24, 2021

Ronaldo had a tremendously successful stint at Old Trafford, scoring an impressive 118 goals in 292 appearances and leading them to three successive league titles in 2007, 2008, and 2009.

Italian outlets claimed on Thursday that Pep Guardiola has offered Ronaldo a two-year contract.

His agent Jorge Mendes was in Turin to fine tune the Euro 2016 winner's future at the Etihad after discussing details of his transfer with Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri and chairman Andrea Agnelli.

City's attempts to lure the 36-year-old mega star to Manchester came after their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane ended in failure.

Apparently Guardiola is willing to pay approximately $17 million a year to Ronaldo as he is eager to sign him for two years.

But Juventus are demanding $35 million for his exit from Turin, which is turning out to be the biggest impediment to what could be a blockbuster deal, something that has the potential to change the landscape of future Manchester derbies.