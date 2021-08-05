Manchester City Sign Six-Year Contract for English Player Jack Grealish, Premier League Confirms

The Manchester City Football Club officially signed English midfielder Jack Grealish onto their roster on Thursday for a six-year stint, effectively marking one of the costliest transfers in the Premier League.
The Thursday announcement came after Man City had submitted an offer and activated a hefty £100 million release clause in Grealish's contract with fellow club Aston Villa.
Prior to Grealish's transfer fee, the previous recordholder was French midfielder Paul Pogba, who transferred from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016 to the tune of £93.25 million.
