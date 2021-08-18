Harry Kane Accuses Tottenham Chairman of 'Broken Promises' Over Stalled Man City Transfer Talks

England skipper and Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, with multiple reports confirming talks between the north Londoners and the Citizens in the last two months – but Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to let him go.

Star striker Harry Kane is furious with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's rigid stance for not letting him leave the Spurs for Man City despite the reigning English Premier League champions offering the club $172 million, a UK record, for his transfer.

Kane has now accused Levy of "broken promises", the English tabloid Daily Mail and global football website goal.com reported on Wednesday.

Kane insists that Levy had agreed to his exit from the North London based team this season, but has reneged on his promise.

According to the 28-year-old superstar, Levy had given his nod to his departure if Tottenham failed to win a trophy or didn't make it to the UEFA Champions League in 2020-21.

During their meeting, Levy told Kane that Tottenham would target a top-four finish in the Champions League, while winning the Premier League would be their priority.

Levy's focus on capturing the league title and a great show in Europe's premier football tournament, made Kane believe that Tottenham would allow him to depart, if the club failed to achieve those goals.

It is believed that Kane, who has not been enjoying his stay in the British capital for the past 18 months, even discussed his apprehensions with Levy last year. Kane, who signed a six-year contract in 2018, still has three more years left with the Spurs.

However, what has left Kane fuming is Levy's declaration that he is not for sale this season when there have been back channel talks between City and Tottenham about a potential deal.

The talks were primarily the reason Kane was hoping to join Guardiola's team this summer.

Kane even went to captain England at the European Championships with a feeling that the Spurs would allow him to leave before the new season.

Despite all this, Tottenham is not willing to sell its marquee player. Even though there have been roadblocks in his arrival at Etihad Stadium, Kane is still hopeful for a breakthrough before the transfer window closes on 31 August.

But Kane, widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the world, doesn't want to antagonise Tottenham fans. The Spurs supporters were scathing in their criticism of Kane after he missed training with the club ahead of their league opener on 15 August.

While a few accused him of betraying the club, others slammed him for his desire to leave the team, which has made him the global icon that he is now.

Spurs fans even turned their back on Kane during their 1-0 triumph over Man City last weekend. The talismanic striker, who missed the game against the Citizens, has vowed to give his all for the Spurs, despite being fully aware that the club hasn't lived up to his expectations.

While Kane has said that he wishes to regain the love of the club's fans, Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo is unlikely to field him in either Sunday's game against the Wolves or their Europa Conference League play-off match against Pacos de Ferreira on Wednesday.