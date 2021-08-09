Kane Out, Lionel in? Tottenham Throws Hat into Messi Ring, Says Report

On 5 August, Barcelona shocked the world of football as it announced that it had resolved to part ways with the Argentine striker - who has spent almost two decades at Camp Nou - because of financial obstacles. Now the world waits with bated breath to learn where next the superstar will decide to grace with his presence.

Tottenham has joined the frenetic bidding war to secure the services of Lionel Messi, the Daily Express writes citing a report from ESPN in South America. Sputnik has been unable to verify the claim but according to the outlet, Spurs will be competing with Paris Saint-Germain, which media reports claim desperately want to sign the athlete.

The Daily Express says that Spurs have received a big budget for the 2021/2022 football season which will receive a sizeable $180 million boost from selling its star Harry Kane to Manchester City.

This will be enough to secure the Argentine striker, widely regarded as the best player in football's history.

Another club that expressed interest in signing Messi is this year’s La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid. Last year they snatched Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, who helped them to win the trophy.

Spurs, Atletico, You’re Late

The news may well be another rumour as French media insist that Messi has already struck a deal with Paris-Saint Germain and is heading to Paris for medical tests. French journalist Julien Laurens said that hundreds of fans have already gathered at Le Bourget airport in the French capital.

Hundreds of fans waiting for Messi at the Bourget airport and at the Parc des Princes. Not long to wait now. He is flying to Paris right now!!

​Videos posted on social media appear to corroborate Laurens’ statement.

Hundreds of fans waiting for Messi at the Bourget airport and at Parc Des Princess. Not long to wait now. He is flying to Paris right now



• Everything is set for the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/b3K3smqmVA — Team Leo (@TeamLeo10i) August 9, 2021

​Other media reports suggest that, although Messi has indeed started talks with PSG, the deal has not been signed yet and the French club may step into the same trap as Barcelona – wage limits in the French league and UEFA’s Financial fair play regulations may torpedo the deal.

This summer, the French club has already signed such stars as Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Achraf Hakimi (Internazionale) and Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).

Spanish newspaper Marca writes that local lawyer Juan Branco has filed a complaint with the European Commission to prevent PSG from signing Messi. Branco claims that the French club has a worse record of financial fair play than Barcelona and should therefore not be allowed to buy the Argentine striker.