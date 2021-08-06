PSG Working on Financial Plan For Lionel Messi’s Possible Move, Report Says

The development comes a day after Barcelona announced that the Argentine superstar is to leave Camp Nou after 18 years as the sides couldn’t reach an agreement on the new contract because of “financial and structural obstacles".

French football club Paris Saint-Germain is working on a financial plan for Lionel Messi’s possible move, Le Parisien reported citing sources. According to the French newspaper, the athlete’s entourage contacted PSG regarding the possible move.

The Atlantic writes that Messi himself spoke with the club’s manager Mauricio Pochettino, who, like Messi, is also an Argentine. The latter confirmed that Messi is an "option" that is being considered by the French club.

The football superstar has been linked to PSG since his shock announcement last year, when Messi revealed that he wants to leave Barcelona. Several athletes, who have played with Messi in the Argentine national football team, have already said that there is a good chance he will move to Paris.

Another option, often voiced by sports pundits, is Manchester City. However, the club’s manager Pep Guardiola, who worked with Messi for four years at Camp Nou, said on Friday that the club has no plans to sign the Argentine.

"Right now it's not in our thoughts", Guardiola said after City signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a record deal worth $139 million.

Other clubs that are potentially interested in signing Messi are Manchester United, Juventus and Inter. The European transfer window in France this year will close on 31 August.