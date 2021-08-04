US' Sydney McLaughlin Wins Gold in Women's 400m Hurdles, Setting World Record

American Sydney McLaughlin has attained the gold medal in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, breaking her own record.
The silver medal was won by another American, Dalilah Muhammad, while Dutch Femke Bol took bronze. Muhammad also broke the previous world record in the 400m hurdles final, but came split seconds behind McLaughlin.
SHE DID IT AGAIN. WORLD RECORD FOR SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN. #TokyoOlympics #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/B2HYUNLORr— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2021
🚨 WORLD RECORD! 🚨 @GoSydGo improves upon her own world record to win 🥇 at #Tokyo2020 in 51.46! pic.twitter.com/MeGEjmWvBo— USATF (@usatf) August 4, 2021
Being 21 years old, McLaughlin is now the youngest winner in the history of the event.
