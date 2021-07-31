Ronaldo Reportedly Believes He is Way Ahead of Messi - When it Comes to Looks

According to ex-Liverpool star Peter Crouch, Ronaldo was not very concerned about comparisons to Messi, as he was very sure about surpassing the Argentinian player - not in football, but in something else.
"Rio Ferdinand would tell us stories about how Cristiano Ronaldo would stand in front of the mirror naked, running his hand through his hair and saying 'Wow, I'm so beautiful!'", Crouch remembered. "The other United players would try to wind him up [by saying] 'Whatever, Messi is a better player than you.' He would shrug his shoulders and smile again, saying 'Ah yes, but Messi does not look like this'".
In the meantime, it is still unclear whether the two football legends will meet face to face in August, as Barcelona and Juventus are set to clash in the Joan Gamper Trophy match. According to reports, Messi still hasn't signed a new contract with the Catalan club after his previous one expired on 1 July. This means the Argentine superstar might miss the clash with Juventus, and the opportunity to play against his "nemesis".
Reports suggest that he has already agreed on a new year-long contract with Barcelona, but there has not been any official confirmation so far.
