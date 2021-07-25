Four-Time Olympics Champion Simone Biles Fails to Qualify For Uneven Bars Finals

American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has failed to qualify for the finals in the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics on 25 July.
The 24-year-old athlete, however, has qualified in the beam, floor, all-around and vault.
Biles's biggest hope going into the Games was to top the current record of winning four gold medals during a single year's Olympics, a record she shares with former Czech athlete Vera Caslavska, Russia's Larisa Latynina and Hungary's Agnes Keleti. Her failure to qualify will make it hard for her to take home five gold medals from the Tokyo Games.
Meanwhile, Russian athletes competing in Tokyo as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) are now leading with a score of 171.629, which is more than a full point ahead of the US team with 170.562.
