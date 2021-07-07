What You Should Know Ahead of England-Denmark Semifinal at Wembley

Italy's opponent in the final of the Euro 2020 tournament will be named on Wednesday, following the semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium.

While England fans can be seen chanting "Football's coming home" in the streets of the UK ahead of the crucial game, supporters of the Denmark team have been equally enthusiastic about their progress in the tournament.

A day before the match, Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was quizzed by journalists on "stopping" football from coming home.

A meeting with Italy in the #EURO2020 final is what's at stake when the #ThreeLions take on Denmark at @wembleystadium tomorrow night! 🤞 pic.twitter.com/QvnUX7mngH — England (@England) July 6, 2021

​In response, Schmeichel ironically questioned whether football had ever come home.

For both teams, it is a chance to make football history and honour their fans at home.

While England is eager to go through to the final and try winning its first UEFA European Championship, Denmark will aim to repeat its success of 1992.

​England's top performances at the Euro Cup include third place in 1968 and reaching the semifinal in 1996.

Denmark reached the Euro semifinal in 1964 (against the Soviet Union) and 1992 (against the Netherlands). The Danes also faced Hungary in a third place match in 1964.

The current Euro performance by Denmark has been overshadowed by the loss of their midfielder Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the team's opening match and is now recovering well.

Nice seeing the English media put in their places. They always have that arrogance and self-entitlement, as if every nation’s sole purpose is to stop England. Denmark have more international honours than England: Euro 1992 and Confederations Cup. 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/8YM1v66elM — Propaganda Wales🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️ (@PropagandaWales) July 6, 2021

​England will enjoy the boost of playing at home in London, while for Danish fans the plight of getting to Wembley is more pronounced.

Danes face COVID-19 travel restrictions upon arrival in the UK, having to quarantine for 10 days, with a chance to walk free on day 5, provided they have a negative PCR test.

Around 4,800 tickets have reportedly been sold to Danes in the UK. Overall, Wembley is set to host more than 60,000 fans for the England-Denmark game.

Whoever is victorious on Wednesday, will face Italy in the final, which is scheduled for Sunday at Wembley.