Videos: Italy Beats Spain on Penalties, Reaches Euro 2020 Final

The Italian national team players defeated the Spaniards in a penalty shootout on Tuesday and reached the final of the European Championship.
The regulation and extra time of the meeting, which took place at Wembley stadium in London, ended with a score of 1:1. In the 60th minute, the Italians took the lead after Federico Chiesa's accurate shot. The Spaniards in the 80th minute responded with a ball to Alvaro Morata.
In the penalty shootout, the Italian team turned out to be a little more precise - outduelling Spain 4:2.
#Jorginho cuore di Napoli.... ma ora facciamo logout a vedere cosa scrivono i "nun c'accir nisciun" e "non provate a fermarci"... #ItaliaSpagna #ITA #ESP #ItalySpain #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/o5RXgIvyxH— Napoletano Doc (@fnapolisempre83) July 6, 2021
GOAAAAAL ITALY! 🇮🇹— ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2021
CHIESA GIVES ITALY THE LEAD OVER SPAIN!
(via @ESPNFC)pic.twitter.com/PXKSYrw8EA
Italy are in the Euro 2020 final!— SportsFocusGroup (@Sports4cusGroup) July 6, 2021
Roberto Mancini's side beat Spain on penalties with Jorginho netting the crucial spot-kick after Alvaro Morata had his effort saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma#euro2020#italy 🇮🇹 #spain 🇪🇸 #football#soccer #SportsFocusGroup pic.twitter.com/ykAMBeTXE4
The second finalist will be determined on Wednesday in a match between England and Denmark at the same Wembley stadium.
The current UEFA European Football Championship is being staged throughout the continent, with 11 host cities for the first time in its 60-year history, including London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, and Seville.
The final game between Europe's best national football teams will take place on July 11 in London as well.
