20 PINTS Ahead? Downing St Lets Pubs Stay Open Late for England’s Sunday Euro 2020 Match

Boris Johnson has already been courting public approval this week with his announcement that the last pandemic restrictions on dining, drinking and nightlife will be abolished with the fourth stage of lifting the lockdown on July 19.
The British government has made another populist move — this time by allowing pubs to stay open late for Sunday's Euro 2020 match between England and Denmark.
Special rules for the occasion will allow pubs to keep their doors open in case the semi-final goes to extra time — or even a penalty shoot-out.
"We are taking forward plans to allow pubs to open until 11.15pm on Sunday," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.
"The entire nation has been gripped by the Euros and this will ensure people can come together to enjoy the final in pubs, should they wish to do so."
Johnson played to the crowd on Monday with his announcement that all remaining COVID-19 lockdown rules, including mask-wearing, social distancing and table-service only in pubs, would be scrapped on the promised July 19 "freedom day". Opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer called the moves "reckless".
Two opinion polls published on Monday put the Tories nine to 11 points ahead of Labour at the top of the league table.
