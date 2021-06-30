UK PM BoJo's England Joy Mocked With Photoshops of Philandering Hancock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been trolled with photos of him apparently cheering his disgraced former health secretary's office snog with his mistress.
Johnson's official Twitter account posted pics of the PM and wife Carrie watching England's Tuesday-night game against Germany at Wembley — and celebrating the national side's 2-0 win.
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021
But cheeky social media users were quick to troll the patriotic moment by photoshopping in the now-infamous CCTV still of then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock in a passionate clinch with his senior aide Gina Coladangelo.
— UK News in Pictures (@UKNIP247) (@uknip247) June 29, 2021
— Al Maplo 🦉 (@Maplo16) June 29, 2021
Animated versions have even appeared:
— Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) June 29, 2021
Another with Johnson's former mistress Jennifer Arcuri also proved popular.
— Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) June 29, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)