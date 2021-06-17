Denmark vs Belgium Euro 2020 Game Halted to Applaud Eriksen – Video

The Euro 2020 group match between Denmark and Belgium was paused after 10 minutes on Thursday to let players and fans at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium applaud Dane Christian Eriksen.
The 29-year-old midfielder is recovering in hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the Group B game against Finland on 12 June.
Videos and photos have emerged online showing people expressing support for the Inter Milan player.
Earlier on Thursday, the national team’s doctor Morten Boesen said Eriksen will be fitted with a heart starter device.
