Denmark Midfielder Eriksen to be Fitted With Heart Starter Device After Cardiac Arrest

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen will be fitted with a heart starter device as he recovers from a cardiac arrest he suffered during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on 11 June, the national team’s doctor Morten Boesen confirmed.
The Danish Football Association issued a statement on Twitter, saying that the device is necessary due to rhythm disturbances.
“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment,” the statement says.
June 17, 2021
Earlier this week, Eriksen said in a statement that he was feeling fine but still required further examination in hospital.
The Inter midfielder collapsed on the pitch before medics saved his life by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He was then taken to hospital. The match was initially suspended but eventually resumed after a lengthy delay as Eriksen asked his teammates to return to the pitch. Finland won 1-0 with Joel Pohjanpalo scoring the decisive goal in the 60th minute.
