Best Euro Goal So Far: Internet Explodes Over Patrik Schick’s 50-Yard Strike

Czech Republic beat Scotland 2:0 on Monday, with Patrik Schick scoring both goals. It was his second-half goal that caught everyone’s attention and triggered a flood of comments online.
WHAT. A. GOAL.— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 14, 2021
Patrik Schick scores for the Czech Republic from the halfway line.#SCO 0-2 #CZE
📲💻📺 Watch live: https://t.co/XJ464KbERY#bbceuros #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/p8DjWwZeVQ
The 25-year-old Schick hit the ball when he spotted David Marshall off his line and executed a strike from near the halfway line into the back of the net.
PATRICK SCHICK WITH ONE OF THE BEST GOALS YOU WILL EVER SEE!!!— Matteo Bonetti (@Bonetti) June 14, 2021
ARE YOU KIDDING ME #CZE
Patrick Schick, take a bow.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 14, 2021
A fantastic header followed by an incredible left-footed, curling effort from the half-way line.
Luckily, it still fits on the shot map. 😅 pic.twitter.com/DBVqfpOks3
A European goal for the ages! Patrick Schick from just beyond midfield. Hit and bent inch perfect. The bend and curl inside the top corner is a thing of beauty. Just unreal, on this stage!!! #CZE #EURO2020— Gareth Wheeler (@GarethWheeler) June 14, 2021
Patrick Schick 😄 #CZE pic.twitter.com/IZQepNlZye— Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) June 14, 2021
Czech Republic is in Group D of the Euro 2020 tournament and is set to play against Croatia on 18 June and England on 22 June.
All comments
Show new comments (0)