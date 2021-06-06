Canada Wins Over Finland in 2021 IIHF World Championship, Becomes Champion For 27th Time

The goals were netted by winner players Max Comtois (25th minute), Adam Henrique (53rd) and Nick Paul (67th). For the Finnish team, Mikael Ruohomaa (9th) and Petteri Lindbom (46th) scored.
A forward for the Canada team, Andrew Mangiapane, was named the most valuable player of the World Championship, gaining 11 points (seven scores and four assist passes in seven matches).
The Canadians lost the first three matches of the preliminary stage of the tournament and left the group, rated fourth. In the quarterfinals, the Canadians defeated the Russian national team in overtime (2:1). In the semifinals, they won the match against the US (4: 2).
Nick Paul with the Golden Goal for @hockeycanada!!! 🇨🇦🚨 #FINCAN #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/YUhhRx7Rl7— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) June 6, 2021
The national hockey teams of Canada and Finland played 52 games at the World Championships. and the Canadians secured 37 victories, 13 defeats and two draws. The Canadian and the Finn teams played in the World Cup final for the second time in a row, as, in 2019, the Finnish national team won 3:1.
