Russia Leaves Junior Ice Hockey Championship Without Medals, Loses 4-1 to Finland

This is the first time in three years that Russia missed a top-three finish, after claiming a silver medal in 2020 and a bronze in 2019. Russia's fourth place is only the second time its national junior hockey team has not won a medal in the championship.

Finland won the Bronze Medal at the World Junior Championship, defeating the Russian junior ice hockey team with a score of 4-1.

The game ended with an overall score of 0-1, 1-0, 3-0 in three periods in favor of the Finnish team.

Among those who scored a goal during the match were Anton Lundell (25', 58'), Mikko Petman (41') and Juuso Parssinen (59').

The Russian goal was made by Ilya Safonov during the sixth minute of the game.

The hockey fans celebrated the victory of the Finnish team on social media.

For the Finnish team, this is the fourth medal in the past several years, with the prior three being gold.

On Monday, Russia was defeated by the Canadian team with a total score of 5-0. And Finland was beaten by the US team.

Later, the Canadian team will play against the US for the gold medal, as Canada will try to repeat as champions. The US team was sixth at the previous championship.