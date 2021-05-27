Zidane Reportedly Resigns as Real Madrid Coach Amid Disappointing Season

Football legend Zinedine Zidane reportedly stepped down as manager of Real Madrid on Wednesday evening after the club's recent disappointing performances. The news about Zizou's resignation was published by Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter account, while the club has not commented on the issue so far.
Exclusive. Zinedine Zidane has decided to LEAVE Real Madrid with immediate effect. ⚪️🚨 #RealMadrid #Zidane— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021
The French superstar previously expressed his fury, addressing the recent misfortunes at Real Madrid.
"My state of mind? Right now I'm p***** off because we didn't manage to win the league", he said. "If you ask me, that's the answer".
The team has just fallen two points behind their rivals from Atletico Madrid in the La Liga standings, while also dropping out of the last round of the Copa del Rey after losing 1-2 to Alcoyano earlier this year. Real also lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals.
