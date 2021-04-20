Ed Woodward Quits Manchester United Amid European Super League Drama

Ed Woodward, who serves as the executive vice-chairman of the Manchester United football club, has reportedly resigned from his post in the wake of the European Super League fallout.
Citing sources familiar with the development, The Telegraph reported that Woodward is expected to part ways from the club effective immediately.
However, it was also reported that Woodward had been planning on leaving at the end of the 2021 season. Woodward had been with the club for roughly 14 years.
The announcement came after the former investment banker stepped down from his post on UEFA's Professional Football Strategy Council after plans were announced on Sunday over the Super League initiative.
