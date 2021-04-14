Jurgen Klopp Reveals What Liverpool Must do to Beat Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Liverpool must deliver the perfect performance and not rely on their reputation.
“You don’t get a comeback because you had a comeback in the past,” Klopp said. “You only have a chance if you play really good football in the present. The best situation would be if you don’t bring yourself in the situation where you need a comeback, but obviously that is not worth talking about now."
“The situation is clear. We should not concede and if we can create more than we did at Madrid, and that should be possible because we didn’t have a lot, then we will see what we get,” he added.
Earlier, the first match of the teams, which took place in Madrid, ended with a 3:1 victory for Real Madrid.
