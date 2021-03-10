Jurgen Klopp Reveals if He Will Replace Joachim Low as Germany's National Team Coach

Joachim Low announced on Tuesday that he will step down as manager of the German national football team after Euro 2020, wrapping up a 15-year tenure with Die Mannschaft.

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the possibility of becoming the new manager of the German National football team, after Joachim Low announced his upcoming resignation on Tuesday.

Klopp insisted that he would stick to his contract with Liverpool, recalling that he has "three years left at LFC".

"Am I available for the coach of the German national team in the summer? No", Klopp said, cited by The Sun. "Joachim Low did an incredible job. I'm sure the German FA will find a good solution."

Suggestions that Klopp might take over the German national team emerged after the current coach, Joachim Low, announced on Tuesday that he would resign from the position after Euro 2020, which was postponed for a year due to the COVID pandemic.

Low's 15-year reign as the German national team coach included the triumphant 2014 World Cup win.

Klopp is a two-time Bundesliga winner who arrived to Liverpool in 2015 after managing the Borussia Dortmund team. Under his command, Liverpool secured its first Champions League and Premier League titles.

Currently, however, the team is not enjoying its best form, having lost six home league matches for the first time in the club's history.