Russia's Anna Shcherbakova Wins Women's Gold at 2021 World Figure Skating Championships

Russian skaters have dominated the entire podium in Stockholm in ladies' singles on Friday, wtih Anna Shcherbakova winning gold with the total of 233,17 points.
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva secured second place with 220,46 points, followed by Alexandra Trusova with 217,20.
It was the first world championship title for Shcherbakova. Celebrating her victory, she, however, admitted that not everything went as she wanted.
"I'm not happy with my free skate performance, but I'm so happy to win gold! This was my goal", Shcherbakova said after the performance.
International Skating Union congratulated the Russian skater on winning gold in its Twitter account, posting a clip of her performance.
In the free skating programme, it was Trusova who showed the best result, securing 152,38 points for her performance.
This is the first time in the history of the World Figure Skating Championships when the entire podium is dominated by Russian skaters.
