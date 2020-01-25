Russian Figure Skaters Top European Figure Skating Championship 2020 in Graz

The Russian figure skaters have taken all medals at the European Figure Skating Championship in Austria's Graz.
Alena Kostornaya, who led the ladies short programme with her triple axel at 155,89 points, took gold with 240,81 in total.
155.89/240.81 for Aliona KOSTORNAYA!!!🥇 Congratulations Aliona!! #EuroFigure❤️⛸️ pic.twitter.com/UpjLrMXkPH— Jim ❤⛸ (@jimmbboe) January 25, 2020
Alena Kostornaya 3A ✨ #EuroFigure pic.twitter.com/dGITT34SWQ— 𝑽𝒊𝒓𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒂❄️ ~𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝑲𝒊𝒉𝒊𝒓𝒂 (@quadLz) January 24, 2020
"I'm very glad just to be here. [I'm happy] not just because of the victory, but to be on the pedestal. It's already a great happiness", Kostornaya told journalists. "When I travelled to this championship, I just wanted to give a worthy performance".
Kostornaya also said she did not mind being the last performer, and that she did not get a chance to watch her fellow skaters' performances.
Anna Sherbakova came in second, losing only 3,05 to Kostornaya, with 237,76 points in total.
Beautiful Firebird 🔥 Anna Shcherbakova spins her way to the 🥈 medal at the European Championships!— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) January 25, 2020
Full results: https://t.co/b4bheqKguX#EuroFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/HNrTBdwWcV
Alexandra Trusova won bronze, with a total of 225,34 points.
Quad queen Trusova lands a beautiful 4T+3T to take the 🥉 at the European Championships! #EuroFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/mluLkHIr2P— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) January 25, 2020
Before today's win, all three skaters also topped the ladies' short programme in Graz.
All comments
Show new comments (0)