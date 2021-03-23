Fans Say They Aren't Surprised About Liverpool's Injury Woes After Witnessing Reds' 'Wall of Death'

This football season the Merseyside squad has been a pale shadow of the club that scooped up the Premier League title last year. It seems part of the blame lies on the ridiculous number of injuries the Red's players endured.

Social media users claim to have found the real reason why so many Liverpool players have suffered various injuries this season. Apart from Virgil van Dijk, regarded as the world's best defender, who ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament, nine members of the squad are currently sidelined with different injuries, including three defenders.

Licerpool manager Jurgen Klopp blamed the injuries on this season's tight schedule, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but football fans claim they've finally found the culprit behind the issue - the club's excessive training.

Bookmaker Paddy Power recently posted an image showing Liverpool's players in the gym standing near a high peg board dubbed the wall of death.

'Can't believe the injuries we've had this season.



‘Right, who’s next on the twenty foot peg wall of death?’ pic.twitter.com/uukKbRThxA — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 22, 2021

​Many social media users contended that nothing good will come from such arduous exercises.

Suddenly all the injuries make sense — Thomash88 (@Thomash882) March 22, 2021

No wonder they’re all injured ffs — Black Lives Matter (@cheekymeeky18) March 22, 2021

​Some users didn't even believe the image was real.

What the?? Are they for real 😂 — Lewis Petty (@Lewis_Petty9) March 22, 2021

​Others said that Mohammed Salah, who is seen on the photo climbing the peg board, is preparing to get revenge on Sergio Ramos for the 2017/18 final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Back then, the Egyptian dislocated a shoulder after competing for a ball with the Spaniard and the Reds lost 3-1.

Getting himself ready for Ramos — Talkfootballshabs (@Talkfootballsh1) March 22, 2021

​The development comes as Liverpool prepares to face Real Madrid in the UCL quarterfinals. Jurgen Klopp recently upset Reds fans after revealing that neither Virgil van Dijk nor Joe Gomez are likely to return to the pitch this season. Midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Joel Matip will also miss the game with Real.

The Reds are facing pressure to compete for gold medals in UCL in order to compensate for their misfortunes in the Premier League. The club is currently ranked seventh and needs to perform well if it wants to get into the top four, which will guarantee it a place in the Champions League next season.