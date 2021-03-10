Liverpool Defeats Leipzig to Slide Into Champions League Quarters

FC Liverpool secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, having beaten Leipzig 2-0 Wednesday.
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were the ones to score, finalizing a 4-0 aggregate victory that allowed the team into the quarter-finals.
Celebrating its first win after a row of six defeats, Liverpool took to Twitter to announce the quarter-finals as its "next stop".
𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐏: Champions League quarter-finals 🤩 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/b4EV5J2g3w— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2021
Earlier on Tuesday, club manager Jurgen Klopp reaffirmed his commitment to Liverpool, refuting suggestions that he could coach for the German national football team.
Liverpool will find out its opponent for the quarter-finals after the 19 March draw.
Borussia Dortmund, Porto and Paris St Germain also secured places in the quarter-finals, with games scheduled for April.
