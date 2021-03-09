Juventus Knocked Out of Champions League

FC Porto knocked Juventus out of the Champions League on away goals, securing a place in the quarter-finals even though their rivals won the Tuesday game with the score of 3-2.
Two goals for Juventus were secured by Federico Chiesa, with the third scored by Adrien Rabiot. Sergio Oliveira scored both goals for Porto.
The club marked the achievement in its Twitter account, celebrating that the team is among "eight best in Europe".
💥Estamos nos 𝐎𝐈𝐓𝐎 𝐌𝐄𝐋𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐃𝐀 𝐄𝐔𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐀💥#FCPorto #UCL pic.twitter.com/8pfVHzL3N7— FC Porto (@FCPorto) March 9, 2021
"It is a prize for the whole team and it is deserved for everything we did today and what we battled during the season", Oliviera, the one behind both Porto's goals, said after the game.
On 19 March, a draw will take place to determine Porto's rivals in the quarter-finals, with the games themselves scheduled for April.
